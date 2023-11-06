Amala Paul-Jagat Desai Wedding Photos: Bholaa Actress Gets Married to Boyfriend in Kochi, Shares Beautiful Pics on Instagram

South actor Amala Paul has posted pictures of her wedding with boyfriend Jagat Desai. The couple took to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding held in Kochi on Sunday. Amala posted, "Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together... #Married to my divine masculine... Seeking your love and blessings. #sacredunion." Amala Paul Shares a Kiss with Fiancé Jagat Desai in Latest Pics; Actress Reveals How Their Love Journey Began!
For the wedding, Amala chose a pastel lavender-coloured lehenga and accessorised her look with a statement necklace while leaving her hair in curls. Jagat, on the other hand, chose a white sherwani with lavender coloured jacket and dupatta. The pair also shared a joint statement after posting gorgeous photos on Instagram.
The Newlyweds
View this post on Instagram
The couple shared more pictures of their dreamy wedding, writing, "Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime. #married #twinflame." Amala Paul Marries Longtime Boyfriend Jagat Desa