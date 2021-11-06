Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film Annaatthe is roaring at the box office. As the Diwali release at the cinema halls has reportedly surpassed Rs. 100 crores in just two days. The movie has earned Rs Rs. 112.82. The Siva directorial which marks the return of the actor on the silver screen after two long years is already a blockbuster. FYI, Annaatthe’s worldwide box office collection on its opening day was Rs 70.19 crores and on day 2 it churned Rs 42.63 crore.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Superstar #Rajinikanth's #Annaatthe ZOOMS past ₹100 cr at the WW box office in just 2 days. Day 1 - ₹ 70.19 cr Day 2 - ₹ 42.63 cr Total - ₹ 112.82 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 6, 2021

