Ante Sundaraniki will feature Nani playing the character Sundar and “The Panchakattu Song” is a fun melancholy based on his life. This cool number has been crooned by legendary Carnatic singer, Padma Shri Aruna Sairam. Hasith Goli has penned the lyrics and the music has been composed by Vivek Sagar. The full song will be out on April 6 at 6.03pm.

Watch The Promo Of The Panchakattu Song Below:

