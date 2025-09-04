India men's national hockey team returned back to winning ways in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4's stage as they defeated Malaysia 4-1 in their second clash of the round. After a draw against Korea in the last game, India were under pressure and conceding in the first quarter didn't help their cause. But they recovered in the second quarter and scored three goals back-to-back. Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra were the scorers. Later, in the third quarter, Vivek Sagar Prasad scored another to ensure India's victory. All the goals were field goals and it will be relief for Craig Fulton and his boys. They will now have to win against China in their last Super 4's game. India National Hockey Team Secures 2-2 Draw Against Korea in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4's; Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh Score to Save Harmanpreet Singh and Co From Shock Defeat.

India National Hockey Team Defeats Malaysia 4-1 in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4's

𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝟒 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝟒𝐬! 🤩 India score 4️⃣ past Malaysia in their Super 4s Pool stage tie of the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HumseHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir pic.twitter.com/tgI2AtDWss — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)