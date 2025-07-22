Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are currently basking in the success of their latest release, Saiyaara. The romantic musical is directed by none other than Mohit Suri, best known for helming Awarapan, Murder 2, and Aashiqui 2. The movie has taken the box office by storm, crossing INR 100 crore within just four days of its release. It is receiving immense praise from fans for bringing the romance genre back to Bollywood. Now, Mythri Movie Makers, the label behind Allu Arjun's 2024 blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, has congratulated the Saiyaara team with a heartfelt note. The note shared on their official social media platforms read, "The entire nation is looking at the magic happening at the box office. Youve given Indian cinema what it was waiting for - an honestly told story with great music. We are rooting for Saiyaara's bigger acclaim and achievements in days to come." 'Saiyaara' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: 5 Lessons Bollywood Needs to Learn From Theatrical Success of Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Movie.

Mythri Movie Makers Share Heartfelt Note for Team ‘Saiyaara’

