The official trailer of Bholaa Shankar is finally out! Starring Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh, the sneak-peek into the movie sees the megastar fighting baddies in style. Overall, the trailer of Bholaa Shankar looks promising. It is a high-octane action film with a star-studded cast. Fans of Chiranjeevi are sure to be excited for this one. The film releases in theatres on August 11. Bholaa Shankar Song ‘Jam Jam Jajjanaka’ Promo: Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh Dance Their Hearts Out in This Celebration Anthem (Watch Video).

Watch Bholaa Shankar Trailer:

