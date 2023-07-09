The promo of “Jam Jam Jajjanaka” from Bholaa Shankar has been dropped online and Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth can be seen dancing their hearts out in this celebration number. After watching the promo, we are sure fans are eagerly looking forward to the full song composed by Mahati Swara Sagar, and that is dropping on July 11. Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi Wraps Dubbing of Meher Ramesh’s Film, Promises the Film To Be a ‘Fire Mass Entertainer’.

Jam Jam Jajjanaka Song Promo

