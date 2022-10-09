The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil will see comedian Amudhavanan and VJ Maheswari Chanakyan as contestants on the show. Amudhavanan shares with the show’s host that he’d want to make everyone laugh, whereas Maheswari has plans for her son. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Premiere: Choreographer Shanthi and Journalist Vikraman Make Grand Entry on the Reality TV Show!

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant Amudhavanan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant VJ Maheswari Chanakyan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)