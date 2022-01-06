Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Bro Daddy starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles is out! The movie which will release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26 shows Mohanlal as a cool father whereas Prithviraj plays his son. The story of the flick revolves around an old rivalry in a fun way where love will ultimately conquer. The movie also stars Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex in key roles.

Watch Bro Daddy Trailer:

