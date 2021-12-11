Mammootty is joined the sets of CBI 5, the fifth installment in the CBI films series. Mammukka, as he is fondly called, will be making his return as Sethurama Iyer in this film that is helmed by K Madhu. The superstar has shared a video of him joining the team and his entry is just grand. But what makes this even special is the iconic CBI theme music that is being played in the background. The theme music was originally composed by Shyam, but for the fifth installment it is Jakes Bejoy who has composed the theme music.

Mammootty Joins The Sets Of CBI 5

