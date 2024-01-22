Chiranjeevi graced the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22, adorned in an elegant white ensemble accentuated by a brown shawl. Sharing his thoughts, the South actor conveyed his deep honour to be part of this culturally event, labeling it as an exceptionally wonderful experience for both himself and the entire nation. Ram Mandir Consecration: Hema Malini Shares Photos From Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya, Says ‘Event Awaited by Our Nation for 500 Years’ (View Pics).

Chiranjeevi At Ayodhya For Pran Prathistha Ceremony

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Telugu star Chiranjeevi says, "It's a wonderful experience. Day made for the people of entire India." pic.twitter.com/1z73yMklyb — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)