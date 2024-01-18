Chiranjeevi is poised to receive another prestigious accolade as he is set to be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan on January 26, Republic Day, during the civic awards ceremony. According to reports, Government of India will honour the actor for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, encompassing over 160 films, and commend him for his philanthropic endeavors. The megastar will be honoured not only for his outstanding achievements in the film industry but also for his impactful societal contributions, notably through the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank. Megastar Chiranjeevi's Website 'Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust' Launched by Ram Charan.

Chiranjeevi To Receive Padma Vibhushan On January 26

Megastar #Chiranjeevi to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan (2nd highest civilian award), official announcement yet to release — 𝖠𝖺𝗄𝖺𝗌𝗁a𝗏𝖺𝗇𝗂𝟥𝟨𝟢 (@aakashavani360) January 18, 2024

