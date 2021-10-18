Ram Charan has launched the official website of Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT). The site is an initiative by the megastar Chiranjeevi. The websites are out with an aim to amplify the accessibility of CCT and its motto. Chiranjeevi's son, Ram tweeted about it and mentioned that he's elated about the same.

Ram Charan:

It is an incredible honour to be launching the official websites of @Chiranjeevi_CT and the man behind the initiative @KChiruTweets https://t.co/dbw1E3IAkC & https://t.co/5Y6MkOtJpD are here now to amplify the accessibility of CCT and its motto#CCTWebsiteLaunch pic.twitter.com/c4B42vy97u — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 18, 2021

