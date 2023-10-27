Renowned cinematographer Christopher Kanagaraj has unveiled intriguing details about his involvement as the cinematographer for Thalapathy Vijay's film, Leo. He made the revelation during a dinner party and shared a nostalgic snapshot featuring the Beast movie team. Additionally, Christopher disclosed that Vijay expressed his desire to collaborate once more with Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar. Leo Movie Review: A Restrained Thalapathy Vijay Works Wonders But Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Could Have Been Bloody Sweeter! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Two Important things happened in the #Beast Special Dinner Organized by Thalapathy last Year. 1) Vijay Sir said he will work again with Dir Nelson 💥 2) He Locked me as Cinematographer in #Leo 🔥 [Manoj Paramahamsa] pic.twitter.com/dp72rgq1nb — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)