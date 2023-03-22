Director Vishwak Sen is back with Das Ka Dhamki. Speaking about storyline, Das Ka Dhamki is a story of an orphan (Played by Vishwak Sen) who works as a waiter in a hotel. There’s not a day goes by when Vishwak's character Krishna Das isn’t insulted at his workplace as a waiter. When he decides he wants to live life large at least for a day, he ends up in circumstances he could not have foreseen. Well, the twitter reactions are massive. Pawan Kalyan Launches Arjun Sarja’s Film Starring Vishwak Sen And Aishwarya Arjun! (View Pics).

If you're planning to watch the film in theatres, then before heading and buying the tickets read what the audience has to say about the film.

Check The Twitter Reactions Here:

People Are Simply Loving The Film It Seems

Family Entertainer

Another Round Please

Me asking my brother for another round #DasKaDhamki pic.twitter.com/uCeB4A6ofV — Venky¹⁸ (@VenkyVKPK_) March 22, 2023

Mass Entertainer!

