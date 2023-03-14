The official trailer of Dasara is finally out! Starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh as the leads, the Telugu film is high on action and drama. The movie is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani, Telangana. In the video, we get to see Natural star Nani opting for bloodshed to kill his enemies. The flick releases in theatres on March 30. Dasara Song Chamkeela Angeelesi: Keerthy Suresh and Nani Dance Their Hearts Out in This Third Single (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch Dasara Trailer:

