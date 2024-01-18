Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni are set to collaborate in the much-anticipated multi-starrer project, DNS, under the direction of National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. The project was officially launched on January 18 with a Pooja Ceremony attended by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Bharat Narang, Jhanvi Narang, and others. The acronym DNS stands for Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Sekhar Kammula. Rashmika Mandanna is reported to take on the lead role in the film, with Jim Sarbh playing a crucial role, adding further excitement to the star-studded ensemble. DNS: Makers Tease Exciting News About Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Sekhar Kammula's Upcoming Project at THIS Time on January 18.

Dhanush With Director Sekhar Kammula:

Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula (Photo Credits: X)

DNS Team:

DNS Team (Photo Credits: X)

