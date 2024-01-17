Get ready for a thrilling announcement as the makers of the much-anticipated project involving Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Sekhar Kammula tease exciting news. Scheduled for January 18, 2024, at 11:07 AM, fans can anticipate updates and details about this collaboration. The suspense surrounding the project has piqued interest, and enthusiasts are eager to learn more about what promises to be a noteworthy venture with the trio's involvement. Captain Miller Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Film Collects Rs 14.68 Crore in India - Reports.

See Latest News About DNS Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)