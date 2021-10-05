Doctor, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, is all set to be released on October 9, which is just few days away. Ahead of the grand premiere, the makers have shared a glimpse of the song titled “Chellamma” and all we can is say is that it is a feel good track sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. Besides Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan’s cute chemistry, one would not be able to take their eyes off from the beautiful, colourful backdrop. It is a peppy number composed by Anirudh and the lyrics have been penned by Sivakarthikeyan.

Here’s The Glimpse Of Chellamma Song From Doctor:

