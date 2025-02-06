Ajith Kumar's much-awaited comeback film, Vidaamuyarchi, hit the big screens on Thursday (February 6). The Tamil action film directed by Magizh Thirumeni also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra in key roles. While title cards play an important role in South Indian films, adding a layer of mass appeal among fans, the makers of Vidaamuyarchi decided not to go overboard with the latest one. They debuted a new title card with no fancy graphics or swaggy BGM. However, videos from the theatres that have surfaced online show fans enjoying even this. They were screaming at the top of their voices while reacting to it. That’s the influence the actor wields. Watch the video below. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Movie Review: Ajith Kumar Struggles To Keep This Thriller From Running Out of Gas (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ajith Kumar Fans React to His New Title Card

