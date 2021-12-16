The first song from Sivakarthikeyan's action-entertainer Don is finally out. Titled Jalabulajangu, the high on energy and dance track is sung by Anirudh Ravichander whereas the lyrics of it are penned by Rokesh. The melody sees the actor in a jolly mood dancing his heart out. The track blends in completely well with the aura of the film. FYI, Don is set in a college backdrop.

