Indian actress and producer Nazriya Nazim celebrates her birthday today (December 20). Well, since morning she has been trending on Twitter where fans are showering love on her. Now, Dulquer Salmaan has also wished her with a cute birthday post on Instagram. Sharing an old is gold selfie of the two, the actor wrote, "Naaachu nachu nachu nachu nachu nachuuuuuu...Wishing you the bestest birthday kunyi !!."

Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)