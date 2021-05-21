Ek Mini Katha Trailer is out! The Telugu film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from May 27. Helmed by Karthik Rapolu and written by Merlapaka Gandhi. The flick stars Santosh Shoban, Kavya Thapar, Shraddha Das, Brahmaji, Sudharshan, Sapthagiri and Posani Krishna Murali in the lead roles. The makers of the film said in a statement, "Ek Mini Katha is a light-hearted romantic tale with a social message."

Watch the Trailer Below:

