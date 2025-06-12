India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir gave a crisp, inspiring speech to the entire squad during a practice session for the upcoming IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 in England. Gautam Gambhir welcomed youngsters Sai Sudharshan and Arshdeep Singh, who have been picked to represent Team India for the first time in the longest format. Gambhir also welcomed Karun Nair, who is making a comeback after seven years, the head coach said the "never giving up attitude" of batter inspires all. The head coach also Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant on being the new Test team captain and vice-captain respectively, saying "there's no bigger honour in the country than to lead your Test team". The India vs England Test series 2025 begins on June 20. Sony Sports Network Releases Promo for India vs England Test Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir's Inspiring Speech To Team India Players:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

