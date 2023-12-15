Fight Club is the Tamil movie starring Vijay Kumar, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Shankar Thas. The film directed by Abbas A Rahmath released in theatres today and it has received mixed reactions from critics. Although the performances have been hailed, the narrative of the film has turned out to be disappointing for the critics. Take a look at some of the reviews below: Leo Movie Review: A Restrained Thalapathy Vijay Works Wonders But Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Could Have Been Bloody Sweeter!

Times Now – Director Abbas A Rahmath establishes a solid first half with a clever use of hyperlink narrative and dark humor. Unfortunately, the second half falters due to a lack of substantial material to drive the story forward. Fight sequences lose their purpose, and the love story fails to add significant value to the overall plot.

India Today – Director Abbas R Rahmath built a solid first half with the hyperlink narrative. The dark humour in the first half worked well and evoked laughter as well. However, the screenplay goes haywire in the second half as there is not enough meat to milk the story.

South First – Abbas A Rahmath’s need to tell this story is understandable. However, he doesn’t do it as elegantly and efficiently as possible.

