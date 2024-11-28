Ram Charan's much-anticipated film, Game Changer, is set to release on January 10, 2025. In an exciting lead-up to the release, the makers have unveiled the third single from the film today (November 28). Titled "NaaNaa Hyraanaa", the romantic track features Kiara Advani in a completely fresh and captivating avatar. Sung by Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal, the song showcases a romantic sequences between Kiara and Ram, set against mesmerising, scenic backdrops. With its soothing melody and enchanting visuals, this track promises to be a visual delight for fans. Take a look! ‘Game Changer’: New Poster Unveils Kiara Advani’s Glamorous Look As Jabilamma Ahead of Teaser Release (View Pics).

Watch "NaaNaa Hyraanaa" Song:

