Shreya Ghoshal sang the Indian National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' before the start of the IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Tuesday, September 30. The iconic singer, who earlier met the India Women's National Cricket Team players in the dressing room, was dressed in a traditional sari and mesmerised the audience, both present at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and those watching online from across the world by singing the Indian national anthem. The video of Shreya Ghoshal's rendition of the Indian national anthem has gone viral on social media. Before her, Sri Lanka's national anthem was sung by Nuwandhika Senarathne. Women's Cricket World Cup Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates Start of ICC Women's ODI WC With Unique Doodle.

Shreya Ghoshal Sings Indian National Anthem Before IND-W vs SL-W Match

India stands for India! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MfSRQXn9Qg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)