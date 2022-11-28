Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan tied the knot on November 28 in Chennai. The newly married couple shared the first picture on Instagram from their wedding day and captioned it as ‘Now and forever’. Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan Tie the Knot in Chennai! Newlyweds’ Picture From the Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral.

Gautham Karthik & Manjima Mohan Wedding Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjima Mohan (@manjimamohan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)