Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan are the newly married couple in town! The two tied the knot in Chennai today and their picture from the wedding ceremony has gone viral on the internet. Gautham and Manjima are seen in traditional ensembles for the ceremony. Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan Make Their Relationship Official, Couple Shares Romantic Pictures on Instagram.

The Newly Married Couple

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)