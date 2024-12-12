Indian Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest-ever world champion at the age of 18 after defeating reigning champion Ding Liren from China on Thursday (December 12) at the World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore. As the whole country is celebrating, Jr NTR also expressed his joy over Gukesh's historic win. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, the Telugu superstar wrote, "A grand salute to @DGukesh, India's prodigy and the world's youngest chess champion. Here's to many more victories on your journey to greatness. Keep shining!" Check out his post below. On Gukesh Dommaraju Win, Chess Player and Comedian Samay Raina Shares Pic When He Was Winning Against ‘Youngest World Chess Champion’.

Jr NTR Congratulates Gukesh Dommaraju on Becoming the World’s Youngest Chess Champion

A grand salute to @DGukesh, India's prodigy and the world's youngest chess champion. Here's to many more victories on your journey to greatness. Keep shining! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 12, 2024

