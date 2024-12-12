History has been created! India's teenage chess star Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest undisputed chess world champion by beating China's defending champion Ding Liren in game 14 of the 2024 FDE World Championship in Singapore on Thursday, December 12. This epic win stands as a moment of pride amongst millions of citizens in India. While the whole country is busy applauding the 18-year-old YouTuber, chess host, and standup comedian Samay Raina has also showered praise on Gukesh Dommaraju in his own unique way. D Gukesh Wins FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: India's Cricket Fraternity Lauds 18-Year-Old For Achieving Incredible Feat With Victory over Ding Liren.

Samay Raina Congratulates Gukesh Dommaraju on Becoming the Chess World Champion

18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju is four years younger than Garry Kasparov, the previous title holder for the youngest world champion. However, with Thursday's win, history has been created. Now, Samay Raina (India's Got Latent fame) has also expressed his joy over Gukesh's win by sharing a rare photo on social media. Taking to his X previously Twitter) handle, the standup comedian shared an old picture of him playing chess against the world champion. Sharing the post, he wrote, "I was winning against the World Champion."

Samay Raina Congratulates Chess World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju

I was winning against the World Champion 🥰 pic.twitter.com/P2qKK0mAg8 — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) December 12, 2024

Samay never fails to amaze us with his jokes, does he? But how did the popular comedian manage to play chess with Gukesh Dommaraju back then? For the unversed, Samay Raina started streaming chess games along with his YouTuber friends and gradually started inviting chess masters to his stream. Samay even won a USD 10,000 invitational tournament sponsored by Chess. com. That is how the popular comedian managed to cross paths with Gukesh. Emotional D Gukesh Hugs His Father, Cries After Scripting History By Beating Ding Liren to Win FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 (Watch Videos).

Here's congratulating Gukesh Dommaraju on becoming the youngest FIDE World Chess Champion at the age of 18.

