Guntur Kaaram, which was previously named SSBM28 has gotten a shocking update. Pooja Hegde who was to star in the film has now quit, and music director Thaman S has also left the film according to reports. Music composer Anirudh is now in talks to score the music, although it is unclear why Pooja and Thaman are no longer associated with Guntur Kaaram. Guntur Kaaram Teaser: Mahesh Babu Wrecks Havoc on Goons in This Sneak Peak of Trivikram Srinivas’ Next.

View Guntur Kaaram Update:

#GunturKaaram - Music Director #Thaman out of the project 🎶 And Heroine #PoojaHegde is also out of the movie !! Final Talks going on with Rockstar #Anirudh to score music🎵💥 pic.twitter.com/TAyNFOUITh — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) June 20, 2023

