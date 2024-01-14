Teja Sajja's superhero movie, HanuMan, was released in the theatres on January 12 and has made a good start at the box office. The Hindi version of the film made Rs 2.15 crore on its first day. The film continued to dominate and witnessed an 88.37% rise in collections on the second day. The film made Rs 4,05 crore on Friday. Word of mouth and less competition at the box office are contributing to the movie's growth, which would ensure a higher day-three collection. HanuMan is directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Primeshow Entertainment. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja's Mythological Movie Earns Rs 2.15 Crore In India.

Check Out HanuMan Movie Collection Here:

#HanuMan gathers speed [+88.37%] on Day 2 [Sat], with mass pockets driving its biz… The glowing word of mouth should ensure a higher Day 3 [Sun], in fact it will comfortably go past ₹ 10 cr *opening weekend*, which is an excellent result… Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr. Total: ₹… pic.twitter.com/8oY8fCqPwe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2024

