Teja Sajja's mythological epic, HanuMan, witnessed an impressive start at the box office, collecting Rs 2.15 crore on its first day in India. The film, depicting the legendary tale of Hanuman, garnered praise from both fans and critics for its compelling narrative. Sajja's portrayal and the film's overall execution contributed to its positive reception. As word of mouth spreads, "HanuMan" sets a promising trajectory, basking in the success of its debut amidst accolades and favorable reviews. HanuMan Review: Netizens Feel Teja Sajja’s Film Is ‘Mind Blowing’, Call It One of the Best Depiction of ‘Anjaneyudu’ (View Posts).

See HanuMan Movie Collection Here:

⭐️ Non-holiday release ⭐️ No star power to attract a strong initial ⭐️ No extensive pre-release promotions Yet, #HanuMan embarks on a WONDERFUL START. While *most* South-to-Hindi *dubbed* films struggled to takeoff in 2023, 2024 begins on an optimistic and positive note thanks… pic.twitter.com/761v1FVFoy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2024

