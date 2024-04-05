Rashmika Mandanna, fondly referred to as the ‘National Crush’ by her fans worldwide, has received the sweetest birthday wishes from them on the micro-blogging platform. From sharing her pictures to praising her work and humble gestures, the Pushpa actress has been flooded with the warmest wishes on her 28th birthday. Take a look at some of the posts below: Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Animal, Pushpa, Geetha Govindam – A Look at Popular Films of ‘National Crush of India’!

Fans Making It A Memorable Affair

You have always been my inspiration my @iamRashmika 🤍 On this very special Day of your 28th Birthday I have done food donation to 28 Kids !! You are reason for happiness of 28 Kids 🤩🩷 Soon would love to present you the Photo Frame of this Pic #HappyBirthdayRashmika pic.twitter.com/TYj54afpqb — Rushieee 👑 (@RoshHariii) April 5, 2024

All Hearts For The Beauty

'Crushmika'

Many many happy returns of the day to my Crushmika wish you a great day .... and a lovely year to come . May you achieve all you want dear ❤️😍 Both Birthdays Are On The Same Day Expecting A Small Wish From You 🥺@iamRashmika #HappyBirthdayRashmika #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/sRfzAcS9Yv — అల్లుఅర్జున్ అన్న 🦁🔥 (@AlluArjunCulttt) April 5, 2024

'True Inspiration'

Happy Birthday @iamRashmika ❤️ True inspiration for everyone, she has achieved a lot in very young age! Proud fan of #RashmikaMandanna#HappyBirthdayRashmikapic.twitter.com/a0ohB8EILi — 𝔸𝕒𝕕𝕚 𝕊𝕦𝕕𝕖𝕖𝕡𝕚𝕒𝕟 (@AadiSudeepian) April 5, 2024

'Talented'

