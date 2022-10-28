Harish Kalyan and entrepreneur Narmada Udayakumar are finally husband and wife. Pics of the former Bigg Boss contestant and Narmada from their wedding are all over the internet and the two indeed look like a match made in heaven. The bride and groom, both look resplendent in their South Indian wedding outfits. Actor Harish Kalyan Announces Wedding, Shares Pics of His ‘Wife-To-Be’ Narmada Udaykumar.

Harish Kalyan Weds Narmada Udayakumar:

Check out these lovely pictures from @iamharishkalyan and #NarmadaUdayakumar's wedding today. Here's wishing the cute couple a happy married life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vrFBfNmqck — Chennai Times (@ChennaiTimesTOI) October 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)