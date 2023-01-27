Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has entered the film production space and the cast of his first Tamil film is finally out. As per the promo shared by Dhoni Entertainment, it's Harish Kalyan and Ivana who will star together in Ramesh Thamilmani's film titled Let's Get Married. The movie is said to go on floors on January 27. MS Dhoni’s Production Venture Dhoni Entertainment’s First Film to Be Announced on January 27 on This Time!

