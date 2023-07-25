Cricketer MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni are all set to enter showbiz with their production house, Dhoni Entertainment. Now, during the promotional event of the same, Sakshi got candid and revealed how she has watched all Allu Arjun films which were dubbed in Hindi. "You know I've seen all Allu Arjun movies. All of it. But, I don't think that there was Netflix or Hotstar. It was all on YouTube, on Goldmine Productions. They used to put all the Telugu movies in Hindi. So growing up, I watched all Allu Arjun movies, and I'm a huge huge fan," she told media. MS Dhoni At LGM Trailer Launch: Watch Video of MSD Starting His Speech With 'Chennai Super Kings' Ku, Periya Whistle Adinga'.

Sakshi Dhoni is Fan of Allu Arjun:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)