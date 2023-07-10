MS Dhoni's production house. Dhoni Entertainement Pvt Ltd has finally launched the audio and trailer of the movie LGM: Let's Get Married under their banner. MS Dhoni, after recently celebrating his 42nd birthday, landed at Chennai on Sunday and received a grand welcome from the fans. The roar from the fans at the auditorium went up two folds when MS Dhoni started his peech with 'Chennai Super Kings' Ku, Periya Whistle Adinga', the tagline of CSK in the IPL.

MS Dhoni At LGM Trailer Launch

Video of the day - MS Dhoni at the LGM Trailer launch event and he started his speech with "Chennai Super Kings' Ku, Periya Whistle Adinga". This is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/1Zf5Tci4Fq — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 10, 2023

MS Dhoni's Speech

