Dulquer Salmaan is all set to make his Tamil singing debut with the film Hey Sinamika. The film marks choreographer Brindha Gopal’s first directorial venture and is backed by Jio Studios. Malayalam Star shared pic from the recording studio and wrote "Sang for the first time in tamizh for our beloved film #HeySinamika !! It’s a super cool track ! Govind’s epic music, Madan sirs soulful lyrics & Brinda masters brilliant direction!Blessed!"

Check Out Dulquer Salmaan's Tweet Below:

