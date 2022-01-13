Dulquer Salmaan will not just been seen as the lead actor of Hey Sinamika, but he has also lent his voice for the track titled “Achamillai”. This is the first time that DQ has crooned a track in Tamil language and it is indeed a superb number. The actor shared the promo video of the song, composed by Govind Vasantha, and the video is straight from the recording studio.

Dulquer Salmaan Singing Hey Sinamika Song Achamillai

