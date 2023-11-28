After "Samayama", "Gaaju Bomma" and "Ammaadi", the makers of Hi Nanna dropped a new single titled "Odiyamma" and it's quite a vibrant number. The single features Nani and Shruti Haasan dancing their hearts out to the peppy track sung by Dhruv Vikram, Shruti and Chinmayi Sripaada. The music of the track is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Hi Nanna, also features Mrunal Thakur, and will release theatrically on December 7, 2023. Hi Nanna Song ‘Samayama’: Anurag Kulkarni and Sithara Krishnakumar's Romantic Track Shows Nani- Mrunal Thakur’s Beautiful Chemistry in the Upcoming Film (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch "Odiyamma" Song Below:

