HIT: The Second Case aka HIT 2 hit the big screens today, December 2. The film starring Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead has opened to positive response from the audience. Those have managed to catch up the early shows of HIT 2 have even shared their reviews on the film. Twitterati hailed the screenplay and performances of the star cast and labelled it as a well-made crime-thriller. Take a look at some of the tweets below: HIT 2 Trailer: Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary Team Up To Investigate a Brutal Murder Case (Watch Video).

'Adivi Sesh Steals The Show'

'Excellent'

Adivi As KD

The Yay & Nay

'Terrific'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)