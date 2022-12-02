HIT: The Second Case aka HIT 2 hit the big screens today, December 2. The film starring Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead has opened to positive response from the audience. Those have managed to catch up the early shows of HIT 2 have even shared their reviews on the film. Twitterati hailed the screenplay and performances of the star cast and labelled it as a well-made crime-thriller. Take a look at some of the tweets below: HIT 2 Trailer: Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary Team Up To Investigate a Brutal Murder Case (Watch Video).

'Adivi Sesh Steals The Show'

#HIT2Review : HIT no 2 ⭐️⭐️⭐️@AdiviSesh as KD steals the show with looks & performance 🎭“Hollywood Cutout “ is apt word to describe🔥@KolanuSailesh great job with choices of color tint, set properties & mood of the film is v good. Loved the puzzles 🧩#HIT2MovieReview #HIT2 — ᐯ K 🇺🇦 (@vamsixplores) December 2, 2022

'Excellent'

#Hit2Review : Overall movie is excellent 👌 Pre interval to climax dhaka #AdiviSesh acting peaks vuntadhi 🙏 Editing top notch 🙏 BgM 👎 Twists 👍 One or two twists aithe expect cheyam aslaa 👌 Climax lo #Hit3 hero vastadu 🥵🔥#meenakshichaudary 🌝 High chances for BE 👍 — movie_freaK (@united_tolly) December 2, 2022

Adivi As KD

#HIT2 Good first half with interesting interval block. Shesh was at his best till far#Hit2TheSecondCase #HIT2Review — Nandu P (@Nandu56) December 2, 2022

The Yay & Nay

Review #HIT2: Positives: 1. Screenplay 2. All Actors 3. Background score 4. Run time Negatives: 1. Not that gripping compared to 1st case Verdict:Hit 2 like 1 is a satisfactory thriller which keeps you engaged throughout and keeps you guessing about the killer Rating:3.25/5 — Ante Sundaraniki! (@nameisAj8) December 2, 2022

'Terrific'

One word - TERRIFIC One of the best movies ever made in Tollywood. Congrats to the entire time for their unbelievable hard work. #AdiviSesh single handedly created a huge impact in the movie.#HIT2 #HIT2review pic.twitter.com/pjo2QPcPTd — Arhan (@Nobodycaresmdfk) December 2, 2022

