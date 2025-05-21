Mollywood superstar Mohanlal turned a year older today (May 21). The L2: Empuraan star, who was born in 1960, is celebrating his 65th birthday on Wednesday. He was last seen in Thudarum and is all set to make a special appearance in Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus Kannappa. Apart from that, he also has a Malayalam film titled Hridayapoorvam. On the occasion of his birthday, Mohanlal surprised fans with the first look poster of the film. The poster, featuring Mohanlal along with Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap, hints at a heartwarming drama centred around family. Sharing the poster, Mohanlal wrote, "Straight from the heart, with my favourites by my side." Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, Hridayapoorvam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. An official release date for the film is yet to be announced. Mohanlal Turns 65: Mollywood Legend Drops Big Update on His Biography ‘Mukharagam’ Marking 47 Years in Cinema, To Release on THIS Date (Watch Video).

Mohanlal’s ‘Hridayapoorvam’ First Look Poster

