Trisha Krishnan would be seen playing the leading lady in the upcoming film Identity. Lead actor Tovino Thomas had announced earlier today about Trisha being roped in for the upcoming Malayalam film, and it would be the first time that these two actors would be sharing screen space. About being part of Identity, Trisha tweeted, “Totally pumped to associate with this squad in a high octane action entertainer.” Trisha Krishnan in Identity! Tovino Thomas Collaborates With the Actress for the First Time for Akhil Paul – Anas Khan’s Upcoming Film.

Trisha Krishnan In Identity

