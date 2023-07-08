Tovino Thomas has announced the leading lady of his upcoming film Identity. The film will see Trisha Krishnan as the female lead and it would also mark the Malayalam superstar’s maiden collaboration with the actress. Touted to be an action–thriller, the film is helmed by Akhil Paul – Anas Khan and is set to go on floors in September this year. Nadikar Thilakam: Tovino Thomas Shines as a Superstar in Funky Animal Print Clothing in This New Look (View Pic).

Identity Update

