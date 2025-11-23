In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, police detained a young muslim man from a private hotel after local groups alerted authorities about a minor girl being blackmailed and coerced into sexual relationship over her nude video. The incident led to a confrontation before the suspect was brought to the Civil Lines police station. According to the minor’s complaint, the accused had obtained her nude video and had allegedly been using it to blackmail her for money. She stated that he had already taken INR 10,000 and was demanding another INR 30,000, pressuring her to meet him frequently for sex. She further told investigators that the video had been recorded without her knowledge by her female friend and later passed on to the accused. During interrogation, police reportedly recovered several suspicious photos and videos of different girls from the suspect’s mobile phone. Officials have registered a case under relevant provisions of the law and are examining all digital evidence. Two women connected to the matter have also been taken into custody for questioning. The investigation is ongoing. Pune Horror: Man Has Forced Sex With Estranged Wife, Then Squeezes Haldi-Kumkum Smeared Lemon Into Her Private Parts in Black Magic Ritual Over Alimony Row in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Girl Records Nude Video of Her Friend, Sends It to Youth Who Blackmails Her

छतरपुर के आदर्श प्लाजा में एक मुस्लिम लडका पकड़ा गया!🔥🚨 यह लड़का नाबालिक हिंदू लड़की के साथ पकड़ा गया है जो कि कई दिनों से अलग अलग लड़कियो से मिल रहा था! और उनकी प्राइवेट विडियो बनाकर ब्लेक मेल एवं परेशान करके लड़कियो को मिलने को बुलाता था!😡 pic.twitter.com/qETlamy1ZG — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) November 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Navbharat Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

