Malayalam actor Innocent passed away some time back at Lakeshore hospital in Kochi. Some of his colleagues like Mammootty, Jayaram, B Unnikrishnan, Dileep, Kunchacko Boban, Suresh Kumar, Anto Joseph, Idavela Babu et al had rushed to the hospital after hearing the tragic news. This pic taken from the hospital room, presumably where Innocent breathed his last, is going viral and depressed faces of Mammootty and others present there will break your hearts. Innocent No More: All You Need to Know About the Malayalam Actor Who was AMMA President, Ex-Rajya Sabha MP and Two-Time Cancer Survivor.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)