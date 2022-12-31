Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are sharing screen space in the upcoming film Adipurush. The rumours have been rife that the two are dating, however, Prabhas addressed about it and ended all the buzz around it during his appearance on Unstoppable With NBK 2. When he was quizzed about his relationship with Kriti, the actor stated, “It’s old news, sir. There was also a clarification from the ‘madam’ that there was no such thing.” Kriti Sanon Denies Wedding Rumours With Prabhas; Takes Dig at Varun Dhawan on Insta Saying ‘Bhediya Just Went Little Too Wild’.

Prabhas On Dating Kriti Sanon

#Prabhas refers to #KritiSanon as 'madam', has THIS to say about dating rumourshttps://t.co/MtUYG0rTWn — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) December 30, 2022

