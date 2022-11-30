Recently Varun Dhawan created a crazy PR overdrive when he playfully hinted on a reality show that Kriti Sanon is in a relationship with an actor who is not from Bollywood and is currently working with Deepika Padukone, which many presumed to be Prabhas. There were then new reports that Prabhas had proposed to Kriti Sanon when they were shooting for Adipurush. Now Kriti Sanon took to Insta to deny these rumours, saying this there is 'Neither Pyaar Nor PR'. She called all her relationship related news as baseless rumours, and also took a dig at her Bhediya co-star for starting these 'Howl-arious Rumours'. Varun Dhawan Just Dropped a MAJOR Hint on Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Dating Rumours! (Watch Video).

Check Out Her Post Below:

Kriti's Insta Post on Prabhas (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)